Tiruchi Corporation is all set to commission multi-level parking lot

Published - October 13, 2024 07:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Following demands, Tiruchi Corporation has decided to open the multi-level car parking lot on West Boulevard (WB) Road on Monday.

The civic body would operate the facility until a private agency is identified through a tendering process, which will be floated soon. The civic body has fixed user fees of ₹15 for every four hours for two-wheelers and ₹50 for parking four-wheelers for every six hours. The ground plus three-floor building will be managed by Corporation workers, and parking tokens will be issued for the vehicles.

The decision was made to ease traffic congestion and regulate off-road parking during the festive rush. Commissioning the parking facility would help manage the increasing crowd in Singarathope, Main Guard Gate and Teppakulam areas due to the upcoming festive season, said a senior official.

