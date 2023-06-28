June 28, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With an aim to increase the green cover in the city, Tiruchi Corporation has intensified its tree plantation drive in all five zones with an ambitious target of planting one lakh saplings before the onset of the North-East Monsoon.

Tiruchi city is a part of the National Clean Air Programme launched by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to reduce the increasing air pollution levels. Last year, the civic body started the drive across the city with a target to plant 50,000 saplings and achieved half the target.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu that this year, the Corporation had already started the drive along the avenues since June 5, which marks World Environment Day. The city administration has chalked out the plan and identified specific spots in all 65 wards to plant one lakh saplings before the onset of the North-East Monsoon.

Areas such as newly created layouts, parks, and open space reserve sites have enough space for tree plantation. To ensure community participation in greening the city, resident welfare associations, schools, colleges, and non-government organisations have been roped in for the drive. The native saplings have been procured free of cost from the Forest Department under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, said Mr. Vaithinathan.

The civic body has also distributed planter boxes to areas like Thillai Nagar, which are thickly populated and have space constraints, said the Commissioner and added that a dedicated team is deputed to look after and water the saplings in the public places. As a part of the drive, students of a private school in the city planted 500 saplings of native species such as Neem, Poovarasu, Vaagai, Naaval, and Pungai, on Wednesday.

