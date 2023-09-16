Tiruchi Corporation intensifies drive to impound stray cattle

September 16, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to intensify the drive to impound stray cattle on roads and increase the number of animal birth control surgeries on stray dogs following repeated concerns raised by the elected representatives and residents.

The Corporation has been conducting regular drives to capture stray dogs and administering animal birth control surgeries at the dog-safe shelters functioning at Konakkarai, Ariyamangalam, Srirangam, and Kottapattu. Despite concerted efforts, the canine population continues to increase in the city. Since April 2023, a total of 1,873 male dogs and 2,173 female dogs have been sterilised in Tiruchi city, said a Corporation official.

Residents and Councillors have been repeatedly raising the issue of stray dog menace in their locality with the Corporation officials. K. Sankararaman, a resident of Cantonment, observed that the number of stray dogs in the thickly populated residential areas and commercial streets such as markets has not decreased. Dumping food waste on the roadside attracts stray animals to the residential localities.

Apart from stray dogs, the number of stray cattle, including cows and horses, has also witnessed a sharp increase, troubling motorists. According to the data available with the Corporation, a total of 204 heads of stray cattle causing hindrance to the movement of vehicles on the roads were impounded between November 2022 and August 2023. They were shifted to the cattle shelter at Konakkarai and maintained for a week. The owners could claim the possession of the cattle only after paying the fine levied by the city administration.

Officials sources said the fine amount varied from ₹ 5,000 for cows and horses and ₹ 2,500 for small animals. After a week, if the bovine remains unclaimed by the owners, they would be auctioned. The Corporation has auctioned 21 animals since last December and collected a total sum of ₹ 6.78 lakh by penalising the owners and auctioning the stray cattle. Recently, the civic body purchased two special vehicles fitted with hydraulic lifts and foldable ramps for impounding bovines at a cost of ₹ 60 lakh.

A Corporation official said the civic body would intensify the impounding drive in the coming days. Following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India, the number of animal birth control surgeries would be increased. Warnings have been issued to the cattle owners not to let the animals on the roads and the situation would be strictly monitored.

