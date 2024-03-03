Tiruchi Corporation intensifies crackdown on tax defaulters

March 03, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Corporation has initiated underground drainage (UGD) line and water supply disconnection of residential and commercial properties whose owners did not pay taxes.

On Saturday, the officials resorted to disconnection of UGD line of a commercial outlet in Thillai Nagar as the owner had fail to pay property and user charges of ₹25 lakh for more than two years despite repeated notices.

According to sources, the civic body has prepared a list of top defaulters in all five zones in the city. Officials said that around 190 properties had been identified in zone V alone, and some of them had dues pending for more than six years.

Corporation personnel were going from door to door collecting tax dues. Assistant Commissioners, revenue officials, and bill collectors were directed to closely monitor the progress of tax collection, a senior Corporation official said.

In the next few weeks, tax defaulters with dues exceeding ₹1 lakh would be targeted, initiating the UGD disconnection. As some properties did not have drinking water connections, the focus was on sewage connections, the officials said.

Meanwhile, for defaulters in residential properties, drinking water connections are being suspended. Some defaulters had settled their dues upon officials arriving to disconnect water supply.

Recently, the drinking water supply to nine properties in Devar Colony, Pirattiyur, and Vannarapettai areas was disconnected as the owners failed to pay the dues even after receiving notices. “We issue notices through our bill collectors. After a grace period of 15 days, we will suspend water supply and disconnect sewage lines,” the official added.

