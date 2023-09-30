ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation intensifies anti-dengue drive

September 30, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - TIRUCHI

Anti- mosquito fogging is being carried out in all 65 wards using portable machines available in all wards, and high-power fogging trucks in all five zones, say officials

Ancy Donal Madonna

A conservancy worker spraying mosquito repellent in a residential area in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With intermittent showers lashing the city for the past few days, Tiruchi Corporation has intensified the anti-dengue drive and mosquito source reduction measures through domestic breeding checkers (DBCs).

The accumulation of rainwater on potential dengue-breeding objects has become a concern, and to eliminate the outbreak of dengue, sanitary workers and those involved in curbing mosquito breeding have been instructed to intensify the dengue prevention drive.

According to officials, anti- mosquito fogging is being carried out in all 65 wards using portable machines available in all wards, and high-power fogging trucks in all five zones.

The civic body has formed a team of 350 DBCs to identify and eliminate dengue sources in all five zones. They would check containers and potential dengue source objects from terraces and backyards of houses and commercial establishments.

“The workers are carrying out doorstep inspections to sensitize residents and suggest preventive measures to avoid dengue outbreaks. Fever camps are being held simultaneously to identify hotspots where multiple fever cases were reported,” T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.

The city had reported 23 confirmed cases of dengue in September and there were no active cases currently. The ongoing anti-dengue drive will gradually intensify and owners of properties that have dengue mosquito would be penalised, the sources said. The sanitary department has been instructed to cover closely packed residential streets and slum areas in the city.

Since people used to store fresh water in open containers and tanks in congested areas like Woraiyur, Gandhi Market, Varaganeri, Bheema Nagar, and Palakarai, officials said that such vulnerable places will be covered on priority.

Meanwhile, in the past week, neighbouring Pudukottai has been consistently reporting at least four to six dengue cases daily, with the active count currently standing at 65. The Health Department has been conducting fever camps in areas where more fever cases are being reported. The Pudukottai Government Medical College and Hospital has kept 75 beds ready for dengue treatment and stocked up on essential medicines.

