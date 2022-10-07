Tiruchi Corporation identifies designated sites for advertisements

Posters of political parties and individuals pasted on walls of government offices and bridges in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

In an attempt to curb the rampant poster culture from defacing public properties, Tiruchi Corporation has identified designated spots for pasting posters in each zone.

The civic body has instructed the administrative heads of each zone to identify suitable and exclusive locations for such advertisements. The initiative also aims to provide an alternative solution and to ensure the livelihood of the workers involved in the wall poster business.

“The sites have been identified and are yet to be finalised. Although we had made measures to check pasting wall posters in the past, a permanent solution to safeguard public properties will be offered,” a senior official said.

According to the officials, the civic body will soon issue a stern warning to advertising firms and commercial establishments responsible for the rampant poster culture. “The advertisers will be strictly instructed to use only the designated space and heavy penalties will be levied if wall posters are found affixed to public properties,” said Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan.

“In addition to this, a sensitization session has also been planned for the youth who are involved in pasting wall posters,” he added.

The Corporation continues to carry out a cleanliness drive including the removal of wall posters from flyover pillars, under-bridges and public walls, which are the prime targets of violators.

The civic body resolved to adorn public walls and bridges to protect them from the posters, but it is not feasible to include all public places under the initiative, a senior official said. “We painted a few public walls, transforming them into colourful artworks. But it is challenging to maintain them without the support of the public,” a senior official said.