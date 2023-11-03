ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation holds fever camps at 18 UPHC centres

November 03, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the public can approach their local UPHC if they have symptoms of cough and cold, or high temperature; medicines will be prescribed accordingly, says Corporation official

The Hindu Bureau

The camps were held in the morning and evening on Friday at Urban Primary Health Centres. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

In view of the recent rain, the Tiruchi City Corporation conducted fever screening camps at 18 Urban Primary Health Care (UPHC) centres on Friday.

“This is a routine monitoring measure to prevent spread of seasonal flu and fever cases during winter. Members of the public can approach their local UPHC if they have symptoms of cough and cold, besides high temperature. Medicines will be prescribed accordingly,” a senior Corporation official told The Hindu.

The camps were held in the morning and evening at the UPHC centres of the following localities: Beema Nagar, Beerangikulam, EB Road, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Gandhipuram, Irudhayapuram, Kamaraj Nagar, Kattur, M.K. Kottai, Periyamilaguparai, Ramalinga Nagar, Srirangam, Subramaniyapuram, Teppakulam, Tennur, Tiruverumbur, Tiruvanaikovil and Woraiyur.

