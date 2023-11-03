Tiruchi Corporation holds fever camps at 18 UPHC centres

November 03, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In view of the recent rain, the Tiruchi City Corporation conducted fever screening camps at 18 Urban Primary Health Care (UPHC) centres on Friday.

“This is a routine monitoring measure to prevent spread of seasonal flu and fever cases during winter. Members of the public can approach their local UPHC if they have symptoms of cough and cold, besides high temperature. Medicines will be prescribed accordingly,” a senior Corporation official told The Hindu.

The camps were held in the morning and evening at the UPHC centres of the following localities: Beema Nagar, Beerangikulam, EB Road, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Gandhipuram, Irudhayapuram, Kamaraj Nagar, Kattur, M.K. Kottai, Periyamilaguparai, Ramalinga Nagar, Srirangam, Subramaniyapuram, Teppakulam, Tennur, Tiruverumbur, Tiruvanaikovil and Woraiyur.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.