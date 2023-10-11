HamberMenu
Tiruchi Corporation hires super sucker truck to clear clogged sewers

October 11, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspecting the trial run of a super sucker truck on Heber Road in Tiruchi.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspecting the trial run of asuper sucker truck on Heber Road in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation has rented out a super sucker machine to clear blockages in the underground drainage (UGD) system in the city.

The truck equipped with advanced gadgets was put to use on Bharathidasan Road and Heber Road on Tuesday. The civic body hired the multipurpose truck from Coimbatore-based company and will check its operational feasibility for ten days, conducting trial runs in wards 51 to 54 (Cantonment and Bheema Nagar areas), where blockages in UGD connections due to narrow pipelines have been reported. Based on performance, the civic bod will consider purchasing purchasing it at an estimated cost of ₹4 crore.

Earlier, conventional trucks were deployed in a time-consuming process, while conservancy workers were also manually engaged in the clearing of blockages. “Unlike conventional trucks, these super sucker trucks can remove and excavate silt and waste accumulated in the sewers,” said a senior official, adding that “the spillage of wastewater on roads will be relatively lower during the process.”

The high-efficient vehicle will be employed in areas from where complaints are received. “The super sucker machine will eliminate the need to dig up the roads and remove the blocked pipelines for clearing the obstructions. The truck will use a vacuum to clear the clogs irrespective of their severity,” the official further said.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, who oversaw the trial runs, directed the officials concerned to identify blockages in the sewer line and resolve the issue within a week to ensure that the residential areas and major roads steer clear of water stagnation in the ongoing monsoon.

