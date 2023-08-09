HamberMenu
Tiruchi Corporation gears up to tackle monsoon

August 09, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Desilting work being carried out at a water canal in Tiruchi.

Desilting work being carried out at a water canal in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahead of the northeast monsoon, Tiruchi Corporation is taking precautionary measures to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas in the city.

Work on desilting and dredging canals and stormwater drains, remodelling underground drainage systems (UGD) and construction of permanent structures, and relaying roads are under way in the city. Covering open stormwater drains in residential streets with concrete slabs as a permanent solution to reduce silt accumulation is also in progress.

The civic body has allotted around ₹1 crore to streamline both minor drains and major channels that are vital in draining surplus rainwater. Heavy machinery has been engaged for cleaning and removing weeds from major channels, while manual cleaning has been opted for removing silt accumulated in narrow drains in residential areas.

According to Corporation officials, weeds and silts are being removed from major and minor drains running in the city. “Desilting of drains has been taken up in all five zones in a phased manner, and we expect to complete the project soon,” said a senior official.

Low-lying areas have been identified, and diesel motors have been mobilised to pump out excess rainwater. Two motor pump sets have been kept ready for each of the five zones in the city, and pumping stations have been established in areas that are prone to heavy waterlogging during monsoon.

As a precautionary measure, trees are being pruned, and workers have been deployed to attend to complaints. “All necessary precautions are being taken. We have taken up work on a war footing and intend to complete the monsoon preparation within August,” the official added.

Meanwhile, a section of residents have suggested that the civic body address issues such as erecting barricades along the UGD construction site to alert road users, removing massive precast manholes and pipelines from the roadside and expediting incomplete road works.

