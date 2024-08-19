Tiruchi Corporation gears up to face northeast monsoon

Ahead of the northeast monsoon, Tiruchi Corporation has initiated precautionary measures to prevent inundation in low-lying areas in the city.

The desilting drive has been taken up at all drainage canals and storm water drains in various parts of the city. Excavators are being engaged to clear the slit and remove weeds from major channels and wide drains, while silt accumulated in narrow drains, especially in residential areas, are being removed manually.

Of 1,420 km of Corporation roads in the city, stormwater drains exist for over 750 km. According to sources, about 20-km stretch of drains are being desilted every day. Covering open stormwater drains with reinforced cement concrete slabs as a permanent solution to reduce silt accumulation is also in progress.

The civic body has initiated construction and maintenance work for new and existing storm water drains in low-lying areas to prevent water stagnation. A sum of ₹1.1 crore has been sanctioned to develop the network in the low-lying areas of KK Nagar. The work has been taken up in a phased manner and is expected to be completed ahead of the monsoon.

Work on the underground drainage (UGD) project taken up at various parts of the city is in the final stages and is said to be completed within the next two months. The civic body aims to relay the damaged roads in about 14 wards before the onset of the monsoon, for which a total of ₹8 crore has been sanctioned.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is working on removing water hyacinths from the city stretch of the Uyyakondan canal. Overgrown tree branches are being pruned, and the waste is being cleared off by the sanitary workers.

According to officials, low-lying areas prone to inundation during the monsoon are being identified, and diesel motors have been kept at vantage points to pump out excess rainwater. Workers would be deployed to attend to complaints.

“The desilting work, which has been taken up in all five zones of the city, will be completed soon. All necessary precautions are being taken to prevent flooding during the monsoon season,” a senior Corporation official, told The Hindu.