Tiruchi Corporation floats tenders for rejuvenation of Kollankulam

Situated between Edamalaipattipudur and Karumandapam, the lake will be rejuvenated at cost of ₹24.30 crore; a bridge across the railway line proposed

October 30, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kollankulam, a major waterbody at Edamalaipatti Pudur, has been reduced to a sewage pond because of dumping of waste.

Kollankulam, a major waterbody at Edamalaipatti Pudur, has been reduced to a sewage pond because of dumping of waste. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi Corporation has floated tenders for rejuvenating the Kollankulam, which is situated between Edamalaipattipudur and Karumandapam in the city.

The waterbody, situated between Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway, has been poorly maintained for long. Dumping of waste and weed growth had reduced it to a sewage pond. The tank is an important rainwater harvesting structure. Surplus rainwater flows from different parts of the city into the tank and run off across the Dindigul Road drains into the Uyyakondan at the Puthur weir.

The Corporation had long been planning to rejuvenate the waterbody, which is spread over 49 acres in Wards 56, 57 and 58 in the city, and there were proposals to develop it as a rainwater harvesting structure as well as a recreation spot with various facilities such as walking tracks and play area for children on its banks.

In the latest proposal, the civic body plans to rejuvenate the waterbody at an estimate of ₹24.30 crore, with a major portion of the fund coming from the Capital Grant Fund 2022-23.

While approving the proposal, the Directorate of Municipal Administration had suggested exploring the possibility of connecting the two sides of the waterbody by constructing a bridge across the Tiruchi-Madurai railway line that bisects the lake. However, it had said that the installation of concrete and steel structures should be limited to a bare minimum, to avoid posing threats to biodiversity and to ensure that the capacity of the lake was not reduced.

The Corporation has notified that November 16 will be the last date for submission of bids for the project. The work is expected to begin within a couple of months after the contract is awarded.

