Tiruchi Corporation floats tender to widen Rajaram Salai

December 04, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation has floated a tender to redevelop and widen the Rajaram Salai in KK Nagar in the city so that the road could cater to more vehicular movement.

Following demands from the residents, the civic body has initiated steps to redevelop and widen the one-km stretch at the cost of ₹4.3 crore. “A tender has been floated, and once the ongoing underground drainage work is completed, the road work will commence,” said a senior Corporation official.

As per the proposal, the 30-foot Rajaram Salai will be widened to a 65-foot road with a centre median to prevent wrong-side driving. “Encroachments have been identified on the stretch, and eviction drive would be conducted before launching the widening work,” he added.

The stretch, which is one of the major roads in KK Nagar, despite witnessing large-scale urbanisation in recent years, remains narrow to handle two-way traffic during rush hour. The lack of width poses a safety risk to road users, especially motorists, on an everyday basis.

Residents are heavily dependent on the road, which passes through the KK Nagar bus stand. Apart from connecting schools and colleges, the road is vital for reaching the semi-ring road that links Tiruchi-Pudukottai and Tiruchi-Madurai national highways.

As the Rajaram Salai is between Tiruchi International Airport’s new terminal and the upcoming integrated bus terminus at Panjapur, redeveloping the stretch will benefit the residents in the locality, officials said.

The civic body is considering a plan to widen the stretch by ensuring an end-to-end road relaying process. “The work will be executed in a phased manner. Storm-water drains and pedestrian platforms would be constructed along the road,” the official added.