Tiruchi Corporation floats tender for walking track on Uyyakondan canal

May 08, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Trees to improve the green cover and a series of vintage street lamps will also be installed.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tiruchi Corporation has floated a tender to establish pedestrian walkways on the banks of the Uyyakondan Canal after receiving good patronage for existing the walking tracks.

About 800 meter-long walkways would be built on the Alwarthoppu Road on the banks of the canal at a cost of ₹1.5 crore has been estimated under the Smart City Mission.

The track would be constructed with paver blocks for walking and cycling, and a seating space to relax. Trees to improve the green cover and a series of vintage street lamps will also be installed along the walking tracks which apart from beautifying the place would also improve the safety of people. “The tracks will add amenities for walkers and encourage bicycle rides,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to officials, the existing walking tracks on either end of the canal saw high usage over the years. “The walking tracks receive good patronage as a large number of people, especially senior citizens, flock to the location every day,” he added.

The civic body has also proposed to construct a two-tier roundabout on the eastern side, about 100 meters away from the existing bridge over the canal connecting both pavements, making it easy for walking and cycling.

Many residents have welcomed the Corporation’s move. “Setting up pedestrian walkways would encourage residents to engage in walking, and the initiative should be extended to other places as well,” said K. Rajesh, a city resident.

