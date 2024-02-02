GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation floats tender for the Phase IV of the underground drainage project

The project will be executed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 scheme at a cost of ₹195.73 crore with the civic body bearing 30% of the cost

February 02, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
All the areas that were not covered under the underground drainage project so far will be included in Phase IV of the project in Tiruchi.

All the areas that were not covered under the underground drainage project so far will be included in Phase IV of the project in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi City Corporation has called for tenders for the Phase IV of the underground drainage (UGD) scheme in peripheral and uncovered areas in the city.

The project will be executed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme at a cost of ₹195.73 crore. The contribution of the Corporation will be about 30% of the total estimate.

The civic body has floated a tender for finalising the contractor. All areas that were left out in the Phase I, II and III UGD project will be included in the Phase IV. It had been decided to complete the new project within three years from the date of commencement of work, a senior Corporation official said.

According to sources, nine wards will be covered under the new project. Peripheral areas such as Vayalur Road, Kuzhumani Road, Karumandapam, Edamalaipatti Pudur, K.K. Nagar, Alathur and airport will be included in the project. Underground pipelines will be laid for about 160 km.

With the implementation of the new project, the official said the coverage of underground drainage system in the city would increase to more than 90%. It was difficult to achieve 100% coverage as the city was expanding and new areas were added.

The Corporation, under three phases — Phase II, Phase III, and the Smart Cities Mission — is implementing the underground drainage project in 45 wards. Phase II began in 2018 at an estimate of ₹344 crore while Phase III work commenced in 2019 at a cost of ₹366 crore. They are executed under the AMRUT scheme.

