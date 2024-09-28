Tiruchi Corporation floats tender for the Phase I of new link road between Panjapur and Kudamuriti

The Tiruchi City Corporation has called for tenders for Phase I of the 10-km link road from Panjapur to Kudamuriti river.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10-km link road will be developed along the banks of Koraiyar and Kudamuriti rivers to connect the upcoming Integrated Bus Terminus in Panjapur with various residential areas of the city.

The project will be executed in three phases, Panjapur to Kasilingam bridge, Allithurai to MGR statue and Kuzhumayee Amman temple to Kudamuriti river. The entire project is expected to cost around ₹340 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

A sum of ₹68 crore had been sanctioned under the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Fund (TNUDF) to develop the link road from Kuzhumayee Amman temple to Kudamuriti river. The civic body had sought external funding for the other phases.

The civic body had floated a tender to finalise the contractor. “Tender will be awarded soon and work will be commenced within two months. The project would be completed within 18 months from the commencement of work,” said Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan.

The 9-metre wide road will have an elevated carriageway at five key locations. These elevated stretches are planned for the railway level-crossing near Edamalaipatti Pudur, Tiruchi-Dindigul highway near Karumandapam, Kuzhumayee Amman temple, Vayalur Road, and Karur NH near Kudamuriti.

Of the three phases, the road between Allithurai and the MGR statue requires about nine acres of land acquisition. A senior official said a detailed survey to measure and evaluate the land would be launched and notices would then be served to the landowners. Once the process was over, tenders would be issued for other phases.

Officials said the project aims at easing traffic congestion in densely populated areas such as Karumandapam and Vayalur Road and strengthen the flood-prone banks of the Koraiyar and Kudamuriti rivers, reducing flooding in residential areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.