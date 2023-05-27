Tiruchi Corporation floats tender for redeveloping Sengulam tank into recreational spot

May 27, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has floated a tender to redevelop the Sengulam tank on Tiruchi-Thanjavur national highway as a recreational spot in the city.

The 20-acre Sengulam tank will be converted into a recreational site at a cost of ₹60 lakh. The civic body has floated a tender to identify a suitable contractor for the works.

In 2018, the civic body and the district administration proposed beautification work on the water body. However, the proposal remained only on paper, and the tank was neglected due to the lack of initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to increasing demand from residents to set up public parks for recreation, the authorities mooted the plan to convert the water body into a leisure spot. “Since developing new public parks with play equipment and appointing workers was considered expensive to maintain, a survey was conducted to identify suitable tanks in the locality to be developed as a recreational area,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to the proposal, the banks of the Sengulam tank will be strengthened to install paver blocks for pedestrian walking tracks. The boundaries will be marked to construct a retaining wall for the safety of people walking around the tank. Granite sitting benches and decorative street lights to access the tank during the night are also planned.

“Since the water body irrigates agricultural land in the locality, the redevelopment will be executed without affecting its water storage capacity. The tank will be desilted after availing additional funds in the second phase,” the official added.

The civic body expects to complete the redevelopment work within three months before the onset of monsoon season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.