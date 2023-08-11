Tiruchi Corporation floats tender for new STP at Panjapur

August 11, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has floated a tender for the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Panjapur, on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway, with a capacity to treat about 100 million litres a day (MLD) of sewage.

The proposal for the new STP has received administrative sanction from the State High Powered Steering Committee (SHPSC) of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme. A revised sum of ₹216.2 crore was allotted for the plant, designed to manage the sewage treatment of the city.

“Once the tender is awarded, the construction of the new plant will commence. Sewage water released from all the zones in the city, except Srirangam zone, would be treated here,” said a senior Corporation official.

The STP will retreat the sewage water using sequencing bioreactor (SBR) technology, a seepage-free infrastructure. The retreated wastewater will conform to the standards of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and can be reused.

According to the officials, the proposed plant will adopt the engineering, procurement, and construction design, build and operate (EPC-DBO) model as used by the Chennai metropolitan water supply and sewerage board.

At present, the civic body has an 88.6 MLD capacity STP in Panjapur. However, the facility could retreat only 65% of its actual capacity. Since the sewage collection of the city was expected to reach 140 MLD in 2031, the existing plant with a capacity of 88.64 MLD will be insufficient to cater to future needs.

While the existing plant occupies around 274 acres of land, the new STP with 100 MLD capacity would require only 20 acres of land. After the new STP was commissioned, The civic will demolish the old one and utilise the retrieved space for other major projects.

