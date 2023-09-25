Tiruchi Corporation floats tender for construction waste recycling plant 

September 25, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has floated a tender to establish a construction and demolition waste recycling plant at Ariyamangalam to scientifically collect, process and reuse building debris in the city.

Considering the surge in the accumulation of construction waste, the civic body has revived its long-pending proposal to set up the recycling plant. The facility would be established on a two-acre land at the Ariyamangalam dump yard at an estimated cost of ₹ 6 crore.

Spread over 163.25 square kilometres, Tiruchi city generates about 470 metric tonnes of wastes daily and up to 25 tonnes is estimated to be C&D (Construction and debris) waste.

Although the proposal to set up the city’s first construction waste recycling plant was mooted in 2020, it failed to materialise due to a lack of interest among recycling plant operators. However, the civic body has now floated a new tender to identify a suitable agency to Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) the recycling plant under the public-private partnership model.

“Work to set up the plant will commence once the tender is awarded. The project will be materialised within a year,” said a senior Corporation official. The recycling plant will have the capacity to process 50 tonnes of waste per day.

A private agency with experience in recycling construction and demolition waste will be roped in to collect debris from builders and residents, transport and recycle it in the plant to produce flooring tiles and pavement blocks that would be either used by the Corporation for its projects or sold in the market.

The agency will also organise an awareness programme to encourage the effective collection, transportation, processing and disposal in the designed facility. The civic body would earmark four collection points across the city to dump the construction waste, from where the agency would collect them.

According to Corporation officials, the plant, apart from finding a solution for the indiscriminate dumping of construction waste in waterbodies and vacant spaces, will generate revenue through the DBFOT system and also help Tiruchi improve its Swachh Survekshan cleanliness rankings.

The construction and demolition waste is often dumped on river banks and vacant plots, and the disposal of such waste remains an uphill task, the official added.

