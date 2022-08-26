Tiruchi Corporation finds retrieved club land suitable for Srirangam Bus Stand

At long last, the Tiruchi Corporation has finalised the retrieved Srirangam Club land opposite to the Government Hospital as the site for establishing the bus stand for Srirangam town.

The bus stand will come up on the club land, Mayor M. Anbazhagan said on Friday during the meeting of the Council.

Presenting their views on a bus stand, members, referring to the growing traffic congestion in the temple town, emphasised the imperative need for the facility.

One of the councillors even urged the City Corporation to hold discussions with the HR and CE Department for obtaining land belonging to the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in lieu of the five acres it had given for construction of Yatri Nivas, and consider the suitability of the land to be given in exchange for the bus stand, before finalising the project.

For a prolonged duration, many members complained about what they described as lacuna in implementation of underground drainage project, indiscriminate disposal of garbage, and the menace of pigs and street dogs.

The Mayor said there was scope for accommodating extra kilometres under both the components of the underground drainage project. Acknowledging the difficulties caused to residents by the UGD project, the Mayor directed contractors not to dig any more trenches until the completion of the rainy season and to complete the existing works without delay.

Joining the members in appreciating the initiatives taken by the team of officials led by the Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, for streamlining clearing of garbage, the Mayor said a strike force of 11 sanitary workers has been formed in each of the five zones for carrying out garbage management, silt removal and other sanitary activities on mission mode ward-wise. Charts have been prepared by Assistant Commissioners for the purpose of undertaking mass-cleaning in a ward each day, the Mayor said.

Assailing the practice of hotels and eateries to dump waste under the cover of darkness, Mr. Anbazhagan instructed sanitary officials to install cameras at vulnerable garbage dumping spots and identify the perpetrators for initiating further action.

He also instructed officials to make sure that pig menace was addressed before the rainy season. Zone-wise facilities were being established to sterilise dogs with the support of Blue Cross, he said.