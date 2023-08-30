Tiruchi Corporation finalises DPR for round-the-clock drinking water pilot project 

August 30, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has finalised the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to execute round-the-clock piped drinking water supply to all service connections in six wards in the city on a pilot basis. The proposal has been forwarded to the high power committee of the State government to get administrative sanction.

The civic body has planned to implement 24X7 piped drinking water supply in Cantonment, Railway Junction, Periya Milagupaarai, Jaya Nagar, Karumandapam, IOB Colony, and Viswas Nagar areas on a trial basis and sanctioned ₹ 6 crore to execute the project in its budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Official sources said the Corporation roped in a private consultant to prepare the DPR at a cost of ₹ 45.01 lakh. It is under the scrutiny of the high power committee and expected to get the administrative and technical sanctions from the State government by the end of September.

The Corporation is expected to float tenders for the pilot project in the first week of October. Under this pilot project, nearly 22,000 service connections in the six areas will get round-the-clock piped drinking water supply.

The Corporation Council on Wednesday also passed a resolution approving a parcel of land abutting the civic body’s animal birth control centre at Konakkarai to be utilised by a private organisation for three years. The organisation will construct a shelter to treat dogs that require veterinary care.

This came against the backdrop of concerns raised by many ward councillors regarding stray dog menace in their localities. Mayor M. Anbazhagan said animal birth control surgeries were performed on a total of 2,647 stray dogs, so far in this financial year. Steps are underway to capture the remaining stray dogs and sterilise them.

Revised seating arrangements were put in place for the councillors in the meeting hall, with zonal and standing committee chairpersons and party floor leaders occupying the first two rows. Councillors S. Sujatha (Ward 31) of Congress and N. Prbahakaran (Ward 17) of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi expressed discontent over the new seating arrangements and went on a heated argument with Mr. Anbazhagan. The Mayor persuaded them and said seating arrangements were made based on the number of representatives of National and State parties in the council.

