Tiruchi Corporation finalises DPR for integrated vegetable and fruit market complex at Panjapur

July 01, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has finalised the detailed project report to establish an integrated vegetable and fruit market complex at ₹ 96.3 crore in Panjapur and forwarded the proposal to the State government for approval.

The Corporation has planned to build a new integrated wholesale and retail market to accommodate traders of Gandhi Market at Panjapur, close to the cluster where construction of an Integrated bus terminus, a multi-utility facilities centre and a truck terminal are underway on the Tiruchi - Madurai Highway.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan said the Corporation had suggested a few alterations to the designs proposed by the Karanataka-based project consultant and forwarded the report to the State government for administrative sanction.

The 21.5-acre vegetable and fruit market complex will come up at the ‘Pasumai Poonga’ land in Panjapur and will have separate segments for wholesale and retail vendors. A dedicated warehouse with cold storage facilities, vegetable auctioning centre, road and parking facilities, weighbridge, solid waste management systems, and restrooms will also be part of the market complex.

Developing a market at Panjapur is much needed as the Gandhi market area in the city has become overcrowded. Many wholesale traders, particularly from Manapparai and its surrounding villages, and consumers continue to find it difficult to navigate through the congested market area, the Mayor said.

The proposed market at Panjapur will provide easy access to both vendors and consumers and will increase the revenue for the civic body, said Mr. Anbazhagan. After the approval of the State government, the Corporation is likely to float tenders within a month.