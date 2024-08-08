Tiruchi Corporation faces challenges in operation and maintenance of public parks

With most non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and private entities backing out, the Tiruchi Corporation is facing challenges in maintaining the public parks in the city.

Ibrahim Park on West Boulevard Road, Gandhi Park in Srirangam, (which has been closed to pave the way for building a bus terminus) and Parangiri Velupillai Park in Cantonment are among the oldest parks in the city. They were created in the erstwhile Tiruchi and Srirangam municipalities.

The Tiruchi Corporation began giving thrust to create public parks in the 2017-18 period. A number of parks were established under the Smart City Mission and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUIT)

According to sources, the city has about 325 public parks in all five zones of the Corporation. Most of them were amenities such as lawns, walkways, playing equipment, green landscapes, decorated lights, amphitheatres, toilets, and so on. Many of them were inaugurated with great enthusiasm among the people of the respective areas.

However, since the inauguration of the parks, their maintenance continues to be a problem. There were concerns that the civic body did not have a clear policy on the ways and means to be adopted for operation and maintenance of parks. Despite investing substantial funds in creating these parks, the civic body has not allocated sufficient funds for their maintenance.

The civic body came out with open invitation, asking the private entities, NGOs, banks, resident welfare organisations, and others to take up the maintenance of the parks. But only a few organisations came forward to maintain them.

Except for the public parks in thoroughfares, including the ones in Anna Nagar, West Boulevard Road, Cantonment, and K.K. Nagar, most parks lacked proper maintenance. Several of them do not have regular caretakers. There were newly constructed parks, which were refurbished with the allocation of lakhs of rupees for repairing equipment, worn out walls and others within four to five years.

It is estimated that it would cost at least ₹20,00 to ₹50,000 a month for each park, depending upon their sizes, towards wages to the caretakers-cum-watchmen and gardeners and electricity. Since it required huge allocation, it is said that the Corporation is weighing its options to tackle the issue effectively.

“There were many companies and voluntary organisations that took up the maintenance of public parks voluntarily in the past.. However, we find it difficult to identify organisations to take up the responsibility. We are still open to the civic forums or public and private companies to join hands with the Corporation to operate and maintain the parks,” says M. Anbazhagan, Mayor of Tiruchi.

M.A. Aleem, a city-based neurologist, said the city had an excellent infrastructure in terms of having public parks in almost all areas. They were important to build a healthy society. Each and every park should be fully utilised.