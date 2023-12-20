GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation extends support to flood hit southern districts

December 20, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Food is being prepared at Tiruchi Corporation Office on Wednesday.

Food is being prepared at Tiruchi Corporation Office on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tiruchi Corporation has despatched essential supplies such as food, biscuits, bread, sanitary napkins and water bottles to rain-battered southern districts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli and deputed nearly 300 sanitary workers to assist relief works.

Official sources said a total of 1,330 kg of rice, 400 candles, 1,800 bread packets, 6,000 water bottles, and 7,450 biscuit packets, sanitary napkins and mosquito coils were shipped to flood-hit Thoothukudi district on Tuesday.

Over 42,000 food packets and 300 sanitary workers were sent to severely affected areas of Thoothukudi district. The city administration had made arrangements for preparing food items at its main and zonal offices. A total of 50,000 chapatis were sent to Tirunelveli district on Wednesday.

The State Highways Department also deputed a set of officials and workers from Tiruchi and Pudukottai division to carry out relief and restoration works. A team of two additional divisional engineers, three assistant engineers, four road inspectors, and 94 gang workers headed by S. Krishnaswami, Superintending Engineer, Tiruchi Circle, took up the task of relaying damaged roads in the severely affected Srivaikundam taluk.

At present, officials and workers were involved in facilitating movement of essential items to residential localities. The department would start relaying damaged roads soon after the flood waters recede.

