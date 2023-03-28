Tiruchi Corporation extends plantation drive to residential areas

March 28, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

In a bid to increase the city’s green cover, Tiruchi Corporation has recently launched a drive to plant native tree saplings in residential colonies across the city.

According to officials, as per the plan, native tree saplings would be planted in front of every house in all 65 wards of the city. They are being planted according to the type of soil, water quality and width of the streets.

In 2022, around 72,000 tree saplings were planted so far, along the river banks and pedestrian platforms, using the Miyawaki method and in schools and colleges in the city.

A team of workers have been planting the five-foot tall native fruit-bearing tree saplings, including neem, pungai and vembu. Workers are assigned to water the plants every day and regularly monitor their growth.

“Many residents have expressed willingness to raise the native saplings in their vicinity, and we expect that more will do the same. Since the space adjacent to houses and roads was chosen for the plantation drive, they were asked to periodically water the saplings,” said a senior Corporation official.

Asserting that follow-up shall be ensured to improve the survival rate of the saplings through supervision by its junior engineers, the civic body has also provided tree guards with each to protect the saplings from stray cattle.

The civic body has urged the residents, students, welfare associations as well as non-governmental organisations to maintain these saplings to serve its purpose of reducing air pollution, improving air quality, and raising groundwater levels.

Officials said the drive would be expanded by planting more trees in parks and commercial complexes in the city. The corporation would take steps to transform the green initiative drive as a people’s movement, they said.