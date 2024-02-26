Tiruchi Corporation expedites tax collection drive

February 26, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Corporation has intensified its collection drive to mop up property taxes and water charge dues from residential and commercial properties as the current fiscal year draws to a close.

According to data furnished by the Corporation, so far, the civic body has collected around 70% of the total tax demands for the current financial year. Out of the total estimated tax revenue of ₹198.3 crore for the financial year 2023-24, the Corporation has collected about ₹134 crore.

Steps are being taken by the civic body to collect the balance before the mid-March. On average, it collects around ₹50 lakh a day, as taxes and non-tax revenue since the beginning of December and expects to increase the target to ₹1 crore per day.

Nearly 50% of the tax revenue to the Corporation comes from property tax. the civic body has collected property tax of ₹80 crore against the estimated ₹115 crore. In the non-tax revenue category, the civic body has collected ₹12 crore by renting its properties against the total estimate of ₹19 crore.

Notices are being issued to residents and commercial establishments who have failed to pay the property tax on time. “We have been sending demand notices to taxpayers for both the current cycle and pending arrears. Public announcement drives are underway using auto rickshaws and domestic waste collection to sensitise the residents,” a senior corporation official said.

Officials said that the amenities and service upgrades such as streetlights, new roads, streamlining of waste collection and new underground drainage (UGD) connections necessitated residents to pay the dues.

The tax collection centres in the city have been functioning on all working days from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to facilitate seamless tax collection as there will be a rush from the residents to pay taxes at the end of the financial year. Additional tax collection centres have been set up in the Corporation ward committee offices and the Corporation main office for the convenience of the public, the official added.

It is also noted that the Tiruchi Corporation stands third in the State (excluding Chennai) in the overall tax collection drive. Tambaram and Erode Corporations are in the first and second places, respectively.