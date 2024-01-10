Tiruchi Corporation expedites survey of weak buildings

January 10, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to expedite the survey of several decade-old weak buildings in various residential and commercial parts of the city that pose a potential threat to the residents.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan told The Hindu that officers from the Town Planning Department of Tiruchi Corporation were periodically conducting field surveys of residential and commercial buildings that were old, weak, and in dilapidated conditions. Notices had been issued to the owners of the premises to either repair or demolish such buildings with immediate effect to avoid untoward incidents.

He said the civic body had identified over 300 weak buildings, particularly in the core areas of Tiruchi such as Woraiyur, Thennur, Puthur, and Palakkarai that posed a danger to life and property and served notices to the owners since last year. The city administration had asked the property owners to repair such buildings soon and inform the civic body.

The identified buildings included private properties and public buildings constructed a few decades ago without adequate weather proof courses. Recently, the Corporation demolished weak buildings at Bheema Nagar and some other areas.

Mr. Anbazhagan added that he had convened a meeting recently and tasked the engineers to expedite the survey of weak buildings and issue notices to the owners. The enumeration of weak buildings in the city had gained significance in the backdrop of a tragic incident in which four persons of a family were crushed to death on January 1, 2024, when a portion of the ceiling of a five-decade-old house collapsed at Keezha Ambikapuram near Ariyamangalam.

