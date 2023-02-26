Tiruchi Corporation expedites steps to collect property tax

February 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has accelerated steps to collect the pending property tax, as the civic body saw a rush in tax payments from residents and commercial establishments since February beginning, a month ahead of the end of the financial year 2022-23.

Nearly 50% of the tax revenue to Tiruchi Corporation comes from property tax. According to data furnished by the Corporation, the civic body has collected property tax of ₹97.29 crore against the demand of ₹163.12 crore.

The city has nearly 2,35,919 property tax assessments, which include households, commercial establishments, and 1,573 government buildings. As many as 260 property tax assessments are at various stages of litigation.

An official from the Revenue Department of the Corporation said the total percentage of property tax collection from the collectible pool as on February 21, 2023, stands at 68%. The civic body has collected nearly 70% of the current year’s demand for property tax, excluding arrears.

The official added steps are on to collect the balance by the end of next month. On average, the civic body has been collecting nearly one crore a day as taxes and non-tax revenue since the beginning of February.

Notices are being issued to residents and commercial establishments who have failed to pay the property tax on time said the official and added that the Tiruchi City Corporation stands first in the State in property tax collection. Kancheepuram, Nagercoil, Tambaram, and Sivakasi Corporation are among others that are in the top five.

The official added that tax collection centres in the city have been functioning on all working days to facilitate seamless tax collection as there will be a rush from the residents to pay taxes at the end of the financial year. The balance of ₹14 crore from the government buildings will be released and added to the Corporation’s exchequer soon after the approval of the demand for grants during the budget session.