Tiruchi Corporation expedites road re-laying works

February 21, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has expedited the ongoing underground drainage and road relaying works in the city after residents and motorists have expressed concern over the poor condition of roads dug up for laying underground drainage pipelines.

The civic body under Smart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme has been carrying out various urban development works in the city. This includes the installation of underground drainage pipelines in newly added areas and revamping the network in the core areas at ₹200 crore.

Under the Area Based Development (ABD) scheme of the Smart Cities Mission, the civic body has already laid underground drainage pipelines for nearly 106 km out of 210 km in 19 wards of the city.

In AMRUT phase - II, underground drainage works are being carried out for 312 km at ₹ 377 crore, including the Tiruverumbur area which was annexed to the city limits in 2011. Pipeline laying works are underway for nearly 326 km at ₹ 336 crore under Phase III of the scheme.

Because of the damaged roads, city residents have been struggling to navigate the roads as traffic snarls during peak hours.

A Corporation official said the repairs and paving of new roads are being carried out with the funds released by the government on various tranches under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project and through the funds allocated by the 15th Finance Commission. Out of the 410 km length, road re-laying works are completed for nearly 305 km in the city. Recently the civic body has started works at Major Saravanan Road and Anna Nagar Main Road.

Since the deadline for the Smart Cities Mission in June is nearing, the civic body has expedited the ongoing works and scheduled it to be completed well in advance, the official added.