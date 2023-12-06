HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Corporation evicts mobile eateries from major roads

December 06, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation workers confiscate mobile food outlets operating on roadsides in Tiruchi.

Corporation workers confiscate mobile food outlets operating on roadsides in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation has launched a drive to seize push carts and mobile food outlets operating on major roads in the city, causing traffic snarls during peak hours.

Following complaints from residents, the civic body on Tuesday seized 25 mobile food outlets from Thillai Nagar Road and Shastri Road to facilitate free movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

The pedestrian platforms and carriageways were exploited to accommodate mobile food outlets to serve their customers. The people visiting the outlets also park their vehicles on the roads, occupying a portion of pedestrian walkways.

Officials said over 60 pushcarts and mobile food vendors were operating on Thillai Nagar Main Road and Shastri Road, major commercial hubs in the city.

The civic body had earlier instructed the vendors to relocate their pushcarts and mobile eateries to the cross streets of main roads. After this, some of the vendors relocated their outlets to the cross streets.

“Despite the warning, 13 pushcarts on Thillai Nagar Road and 12 on Shastri Road, which continued to do business on main roads, were seized,” said a senior Corporation official.

The pushcarts and mobile outlets were moved to the Corporation’s compost yards. The worth of seized items was estimated between ₹15,000 and ₹60,000 each. Officials said the properties would not be returned. “The enforcement drive will be carried out periodically to ensure free flow of traffic on such major roads,” the official added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.