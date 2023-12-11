ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation evicts encroachments ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam

December 11, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Corporation on Monday undertook an eviction drive in Srirangam to remove encroachments on the paths leading to Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, which begins on Tuesday.

More than 100 temporary encroachments, mostly banners, street vendors’ stalls and advertising billboards from Amma Mandapam Main Road to Ranga Ranga Gopuram were removed. Encroachments on the pavements between Rajagopuram and Ranga Ranga Gopuram were also cleared out by the Corporation workers.

As a larger crowd of devotees is expected to visit the temple in the next few days, the eviction drive would ease traffic congestion. “Some of the belongings of marginalised vendors were returned on request, and they were instructed not to use the roads and pavements for business,” said a senior Corporation official.

As many as 185 floodlights are being installed in various parts around the temple and Amma Mandapam ghats. About 40 mobile toilets and urinals have been positioned on East and North Uthira Streets, East Adayavalanjan Street and Gandhi Road. Temporary parking spaces are set up at Singaperumal Koil Street, Thimmarayasamuthiram and Salai Road.

