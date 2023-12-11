HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Corporation evicts encroachments ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam

December 11, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Corporation on Monday undertook an eviction drive in Srirangam to remove encroachments on the paths leading to Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, which begins on Tuesday.

More than 100 temporary encroachments, mostly banners, street vendors’ stalls and advertising billboards from Amma Mandapam Main Road to Ranga Ranga Gopuram were removed. Encroachments on the pavements between Rajagopuram and Ranga Ranga Gopuram were also cleared out by the Corporation workers.

As a larger crowd of devotees is expected to visit the temple in the next few days, the eviction drive would ease traffic congestion. “Some of the belongings of marginalised vendors were returned on request, and they were instructed not to use the roads and pavements for business,” said a senior Corporation official.

As many as 185 floodlights are being installed in various parts around the temple and Amma Mandapam ghats. About 40 mobile toilets and urinals have been positioned on East and North Uthira Streets, East Adayavalanjan Street and Gandhi Road. Temporary parking spaces are set up at Singaperumal Koil Street, Thimmarayasamuthiram and Salai Road.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.