Tiruchi Corporation employees administer pledge against sexual harassment of women at workplace

October 21, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation on Friday organised a one-day training-cum-awareness programme to create awareness among officials and employees about the various provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The event was inaugurated by Mayor M. Anbazhagan at the Corporation’s main office. The Corporation employees administered a pledge against sexual harassment of women at workplace.

A resource person from Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited expounded the role of the eight-member ICC headed by an official at the level of Assistant Commissioner in the civic body. One of the provisions of the Act was to form an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to inquire into complaints of sexual harassment faced by women.

Based on guidelines issued by the Supreme Court of India in the Vishakha and others vs State of Rajasthan case, the Government of India had enacted the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, to create a safe work environment for women, redressal of complaints and provide protection against sexual harassment of women at workplace.