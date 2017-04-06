Tiruchi Corporation draws up surplus budget

The Tiruchi Corporation Budget for 2017-18 projects a surplus of ₹98 lakh.

According to the budget estimates, the total revenue for the fiscal will be ₹402.65 crore against the expenditure of ₹401.67 crore.

The Corporation has proposed to construct two shopping complexes in the city in an attempt to augment its revenue. It has proposed to construct a shopping mall at Travellers Bungalow on Bharathidasan Road. A sum of₹20 crore will be spent for the project by availing subsidy under the State Innovation Fund.

The proposal said that there was sufficient space at the complex for constructing a spacious complex. Since it was located close to the Lawsons Road and Reynolds Road, where a number of residential colonies and commercial complexes were located, the proposed shopping complex is expected to generate good revenue.

The second shopping complex will be built at 7th cross in Thillai Nagar. A sum of₹12 crore will be spent for the project with the grant of State Innovation fund. The Local Planning Authority had already granted project approval for the shopping complex on August 27, 2015.

N. Ravichandran, Commissioner cum Special Officer, told The Hindu that the shopping complexes were aimed at improving financial position of the Corporation. The Travellers Bungalow complex had 76,230 square feet of space. However, it was under utilised for so long. The Detailed Project Reports for the shopping complexes would be prepared shortly for getting administrative sanction.

Mr. Ravichandran said a sum of ₹12 crore had been earmarked for laying of new roads and formation of footpath during the current fiscal. New roads will be laid to the length of 17.68 km. About ₹2 crore will be spent on improving and proper maintenance of public parks at Sanjeevi Nagar, Devar Nagar, Diraviyam Pillai Park, Dr. Renganathan Park, Pookkulam Park, Rengasamy Park and Bhagavathipuram Park.

In addition to this, he said that it has been proposed to develop roads to the length of 37.69 km along with storm water facility by availing funds under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Development Fund during 2017-18.

Under the General Fund, it was proposed to upgrade various roads to the length of 77 km at an estimate of ₹10.50 crore.