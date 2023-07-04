Tiruchi Corporation directs contractors to complete ongoing UGD works by September

July 04, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation officials convened a review meeting with contractors on Monday to check the progress of various ongoing infrastructure development works in the city and directed the contractors to expedite the works.

The decision by the civic body to call for a meeting with contractors came in the aftermath of a series of complaints raised by the councillors, cutting across party lines, during the Corporation council meeting held recently. Councillors expressed concerns regarding the slow pace of ongoing works and the poor condition of roads.

According to the data available from the Corporation, phase - II of the underground drainage (UGD) work under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme has attained progress of 82%. Pipelines were laid for 276.16 km covering 24 wards at ₹ 377.29 crore. Phase - III of the project covers 292 km in 16 wards and has progressed to 72%. Revamping the sewer networks for 173.65 km under Smart Cities Mission at ₹210 crore in 27 wards has reached a progress of 74%.

Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu that the meeting was conducted to assess the progress of the works. Specific instructions were given to the contractors to expedite the ongoing works and complete them by September, well before the onset of the North-East Monsoon.

He said the city administration also directed them to ensure the quality of the works being carried out under various schemes. Contractors were advised to execute works without creating hindrance to the public and close the pits soon after completing the work.