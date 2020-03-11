Tiruchi Corporation directive to hotels, houses

Tiruchi

11 March 2020 06:51 IST

Tiruchi Corporation has instructed all hotels, commercial establishments and apartments to construct diaphragm chambers to filter out non-degradable items while discharging liquid waste into underground sewer lines.

In a statement issued here, the civic body said complaints of blockages in sewer lines were being received and they were mostly caused by non-degradable items.

Since the Corporation was facing problems in clearing such blockages, all hotels, establishments and apartments should build diaphragm chambers.

