Tiruchi Corporation directive to hotels, houses

Tiruchi Corporation has instructed all hotels, commercial establishments and apartments to construct diaphragm chambers to filter out non-degradable items while discharging liquid waste into underground sewer lines.
In a statement issued here, the civic body said complaints of blockages in sewer lines were being received and they were mostly caused by non-degradable items.
Since the Corporation was facing problems in clearing such blockages, all hotels, establishments and apartments should build diaphragm chambers.
