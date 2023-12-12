HamberMenu
Tiruchi Corporation cracks the whip on tax defaulters

December 12, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Corporation has started initiating action against property owners who have defaulted on payment of property tax, water charges and other levies.

According to sources, the officials disconnected water supply to nine properties in Devar Colony, Vannarapettai, Pirattiyur and Kallangadu on Tuesday for failing to pay property and water tax on time. The owners of the properties are said to have failed to pay the taxes for more than two years. They failed to respond to the repeated notices. Some of them had dues pending for five to six years.

Warning that such punitive actions were unavoidable, a senior official said that ward wise list of defaulters had been prepared. Bill collectors were visiting door to door to insist on payment of dues to the Corporation.

Assistant Commissioners, revenue officials and bill collectors were directed to closely monitor the progress of tax collection. They were asked to send reports daily. More than 190 notices were served on defaulters. They were asked to clear the dues within 15 days. Otherwise, they would face the action of water supply disconnection and other punitive actions. The assesses should pay the taxes for the period up to March 2024.

