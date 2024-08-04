Tiruchi Corporation cracks down on circulation of single-use plastics in commercial establishments

The Tiruchi City Corporation has launched an enforcement drive to check the use of single-use plastics and other banned products used for packaging in shops.

A surprise inspection was conducted recently in commercial establishments in the city. A team of 25 Corporation officials in each zone were engaged to carry out checks. So far, over 430 kg of single-use plastics from 412 shops across five zones and levied penalties amounting to ₹3.06 lakh.

Single-use plastics such as cups and covers were seized from eateries, textile shops, roadside vegetable and fruit stalls, and grocery shops in all five zones. Commercial areas, including Woraiyur, Singarathope, Thillai Nagar, Puthur, TVS Tollgate, Thennur, and Chathiram and Central Bus Stands, were covered in the drive.

In 2019, the State government banned manufacturing, storage, supply, transport, and sale or use of single-use plastic items. Despite the ban, plastic bags had resurfaced on a large scale in Tiruchi.

Officials said the drive was intensified as storm-water drains get clogged frequently by plastic waste leading to overflowing sewers in many areas, especially during rainy season. “We have been conducting regular checks and will take stringent action against violators,” said a senior Corporation official.

Clogged drains

According to a source, around 583 shops were inspected and banned plastic items were found in 191 shops in five zones of the city on the first day of the drive. About 242 kg of plastics were seized. Violators were penalised between ₹100 and ₹1,000 based on the quantity of the material seized.

The reinforcement team sensitised the customers and public to not ask for plastic covers and to carry bags to shops. The civic body has planned to conduct awareness campaigns as a solution to end the use of single-use plastics.

At present, cloth bags are available at shops at a cost of anywhere between ₹10 and ₹20. A cloth bag vending machine has been installed at the Collectorate complex to curtail the use of plastic bags.

