Tiruchi Corporation councillors to get ward offices soon 

January 06, 2024 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Bowing to a long-pending demand of ward councillors, Tiruchi Corporation has decided to take forward its budgetary announcement of constructing multipurpose office premises in all 65 wards in the city.

During the budget session of the Corporation council in March 2023, the civic body mooted a proposal to construct multipurpose office premises in all wards. It allocated a total amount of ₹16.25 crore from its general fund. However, the proposal was shelved for various reasons. The Corporation councillors expressed disappointment over not having office premises within the ward to hear grievances and civic issues from residents.

During the Corporation council meeting held recently, the councillors collectively demanded that Mayor M. Anbazhagan expedite the proposal of constructing ward offices for them.

Ward 55 councillor V. Ramadoss of DMK pointed out that the lack of buildings owned by the civic body within the ward had put sanitary workers, who begin cleaning activities early in the morning, in trouble in storing safety gear and other equipment. They had to depend on private premises to store their belongings.

As per the proposal, each of the premises would have offices for ward councillors, sanitary inspectors, bill collectors, and store rooms. The city administration would expedite the proposal to construct ward offices for councillors at the earliest, said Mr. Anbazhagan, adding that the civic body would float tenders for constructing the premises in each ward at ₹25 lakh within a couple of months.

