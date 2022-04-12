Tiruchi Corporation Council approves property tax hike

April 12, 2022 20:40 IST

AIADMK and AMMK members stage walk out

The AIADMK and AMMK members on Tuesday staged a walkout at an urgent meeting of Tiruchi Corporation Council, protesting against a resolution approving a hike in property tax.

Shortly after the resolution, seeking approval of the council to effect a hike in property tax, was tabled, AIADMK and AMMK members raised objections. AIADMK members K.K. Ambikapathi, Anushuya Ravishankar and C. Aravindan raised slogans against the resolution. They said the hike was anti-poor and would hit the common man hard especially when they were yet to coem to terms with the impact of COVID-19.

As the DMK members objected to their sloganeering in the council hall, they staged a walked out.

Similarly, P. Senthinathan, the lone member of AMMK, too registered his protest by staging a walkout. He said the recent hike in fuel prices and cooking gas had badly hit the people, particularly the poor and middle class. The steep hike in property tax had come as a shock to them. The existing tax structure should continue.

K. Shankar, Independent, said the aspirations of the tax payers had been ignored. The Corporation should not burden the people when they were finding it difficult to meet their expenditure due to increase in prices of essential commodities in the wake of fuel price hike.

Intervening in the debate, M. Anbazhagan, Mayor, who presided over the meeting, said there was a big gap between the revenue and the expenditure of the Corporation due to the “wrong policies” adopted over the last five years. The total revenue of the Corporation stood at ₹196 crore as against the expenditure of ₹391 crore a year. The deficit stood at ₹195 crore. The precarious financial situation could not be allowed to continue. There were no other options but to increase the property tax, the major revenue source of the Corporation, so as to reduce the gap.

Moreover, the State government was forced by the Centre to increase the property tax. However, keeping the interest of the people, the tax had been revisited at nominal level. The hike would be just 25% for more than 60% of the assesses. It would not affect most the residents much, Mr. Anbazhagan justified.

K. Suresh of the CPI, an ally of the DMK, said the hike ranging from 25% to 100% on residential buildings and 150% on commercial buildings could not be justified. Hence, the resolution should be withdrawn. Similarly, S. Suresh of the CPI (M) said there was a clear difference between the revenue sources of the people in Chennai and Tiruchi. In such a scenario, the same tax structure for both Chennai and Tiruchi Corporations could not be accepted.

P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Commissioner, said the officials had been asked to ensure transparency in revising the property tax.

As per the resolution adopted by the Corporation on property tax, residential buildings that measures between 601 sq.ft and 1,200 sq. ft. would be increased by 50%. The properties between 1,201 sq. ft and 1,800 sq. ft would attract a hike of 75%. The residential buildings above 1,801 sq. ft will have to pay 100% more than that of the existing tax. The properties that measure less than 600 sq. ft would attract a hike of 25%. As far as commercial assessments were concerned, the property tax would be increased by 100%. The vacant plots would also attract a hike of 100%.