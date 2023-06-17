Tiruchi Corporation confiscates abandoned vehicles from major roads

June 17, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to free up parking space, Tiruchi Corporation has launched a drive to seize abandoned vehicles parked on roadsides from around the city.

Abandoned pushcarts, two-wheelers, and autorickshaws were removed from different parts of the city, including Palakkarai, Woraiyur, Cantonment and Thillai Nagar recently. The civic body, on average, confiscates around 35 vehicles every day.

The enforcement drive is being carried out on major roads using a modified heavy vehicle. A penalty of ₹500 to ₹5,000 would be levied on the owners of the seized vehicles for causing inconvenience. The civic body has also decided to auction the unclaimed vehicles.

According to the officials, the ongoing drive is expected to help clear much-needed public space as well as prevent sanitary woes such as littering. “These abandoned vehicles turn into a mini dump site, and during monsoons the vehicles become a breeding spot for mosquitoes, causing health concerns,” said a senior Corporation official.

Officials have also sought the intervention of city police to remove the vehicles that lie unclaimed in the various nooks of the city and prominent places like parking lots of bus stands and near automobile workshops, to improve the public perception of the city’s cleanliness.

“Since some of the vehicles were stationed at the same place for several months, they are in unusable conditions. So confiscated vehicles were moved to micro compost centres as it is unlikely that anyone will claim them after all this time,” he added.

The civic body has also planned to procure an exclusive vehicle to tow and confiscate abandoned cars and bikes parked in vacant spaces, causing traffic congestion. A suitable place would also be identified to accommodate the confiscated vehicles.

The abandoned vehicles were causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians as they affect the free flow of traffic. “Because of abandoned vehicles, there is a crunch for parking space on most of the roads, and also forces pedestrians to walk on roads risking their lives. It is essential to take up periodic drives to remove abandoned vehicles across the city and free up space,” said M. Gunasekaran, a resident of Woraiyur.