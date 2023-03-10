Tiruchi Corporation conducts special camps to detect and treat fever patients

March 10, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In the wake of an increase in the number of fever cases, the Tiruchi Corporation has stepped up preventive measures in different parts of the city.

T. Manivannan, City Health Officer, told The Hindu that the data, being collected from Urban Primary Health Centres, private hospitals and other sources, suggested that there was no abnormality in the number of patients admitted to hospitals for fever treatment in recent weeks. However, there were inputs that hospitals received steady arrival of patients affected with mild fever, cough, running nose, cold and body pain. They did not require hospitalisation and were being treated as outpatients.

Dr. Manivannan said that the situation was being closely monitored. All private hospitals and clinics had been directed to send details of fever patients daily. A line list was prepared by compiling the details. Based on it, special camps were conducted in different places of the city. They were being conducted in 20 places daily.

He said that there was no need for panic as it was only seasonal flu. It was observed that the affected persons would experience mild fever for three days along with cough, cold and body pain. Most cases did not require the intake of antibiotics. Doctors had been advised to avoid prescribing antibiotic tablets to the patients affected with the seasonal flu as much as possible.

The CHO said that preventive measures had been taken up to check mosquito breeding. Fogging was being carried out in areas, where fever cases were reported.