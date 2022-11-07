 Tiruchi Corporation conducts eviction drive

Encroachments being removed in Beema Nagar in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation on Monday carried out an eviction drive in some parts of the city where there were frequent traffic snarls.

Corporation workers removed temporary encroachments on Marsingpettai, Bheema Nagar, Cantonment and surrounding areas in the presence of the city police. Unauthorised structures put up in front of 54 shops that were illegally occupying additional space and impeding the free flow of traffic were evicted.

According to officials, the shopkeepers had failed to remove their belongings voluntarily upon receiving the eviction notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The encroachments were mostly roofed shelters and extensions of shops occupying a portion of motorable space. “The shops were extending their floor space affecting public mobility. The eviction drive is planned to go for the next few weeks,” a senior Corporation official said.

The civic body would undertake road widening measures to facilitate hassle-free vehicular movement. Further, other parts of the city would be covered under the eviction drive, he added.