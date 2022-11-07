 Tiruchi Corporation conducts eviction drive

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 07, 2022 19:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachments being removed in Beema Nagar in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation on Monday carried out an eviction drive in some parts of the city where there were frequent traffic snarls.

Corporation workers removed temporary encroachments on Marsingpettai, Bheema Nagar, Cantonment and surrounding areas in the presence of the city police. Unauthorised structures put up in front of 54 shops that were illegally occupying additional space and impeding the free flow of traffic were evicted.

According to officials, the shopkeepers had failed to remove their belongings voluntarily upon receiving the eviction notice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The encroachments were mostly roofed shelters and extensions of shops occupying a portion of motorable space. “The shops were extending their floor space affecting public mobility. The eviction drive is planned to go for the next few weeks,” a senior Corporation official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The civic body would undertake road widening measures to facilitate hassle-free vehicular movement. Further, other parts of the city would be covered under the eviction drive, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app