Tiruchi Corporation conducts eviction drive

The Tiruchi Corporation undertook an encroachment eviction drive in Srirangam on Wednesday.

The exercise, which came ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi, saw Corporation officials clearing temporary structures, mostly banners, stalls and advertising billboards from Amma Mandapam to Ranga Ranga gopuram.

Workers removed encroachments around Srirangam bus stop, Thiruvadi Street and Thiruvalluvar Street during the operation conducted with the assistance of city police.

They also cleared out the covered walkway, occupied by several street vendors, between Amma Mandapam Road up to Rajagopuram. The walkway is meant for devotees having a holy dip at the Cauvery at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat.

“We convened a meeting of vendors and explained to them the need for removal of encroachments. Free flow of thousands of devotees, who are expected to visit the temple in the next few weeks, is important. It will also ease traffic congestion,” a civic official said.

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department also began work at the temple, erecting barricades for crowd management. The 22-day long festival begins on December 26.