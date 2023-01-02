Tiruchi Corporation collects 57% of property tax due this fiscal

January 02, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has collected around 57% of the total annual property tax for the financial year 2022-2023 as of December 2022.

Against the annual property tax demand of ₹162 crore, including arrears, Tiruchi Corporation has collected around ₹92 crore for the period from April 2022 to March 2023. The collection includes the amount accruing from the recent property tax revision which was opposed by the public. The revision has raised the civic body’s annual property tax revenue from ₹61 crore to ₹109 crore.

According to the officials, the amenities and service upgrades such as streetlights, new roads, streamlining of waste collection and new underground drainage (UGD) connections necessitated residents to pay the dues.

“Demand notices are being pasted on the buildings of major tax defaulters. We have also directed all the zonal officials to continue the drive. Following the move, defaulters started paying the property tax. Residents voluntarily paid the revised property tax too,” said a senior official.

Officials say that the Corporation is currently focusing on collecting pending property tax. “Commercial establishments such as shopping complexes are the major property tax defaulters, and some of them have not paid the tax for more than three years,” he added.

“Tiruchi Corporation is recognised as the leading tax collector among municipal corporations in the State. We expect to collect the outstanding amount soon,” said Mayor M. Anbazhagan.

More than 2,000 people out of 2.34 lakh have raised objections to their property tax assessment based on revised calculations. With each of these complaints requiring a direct hearing by officials, sources in the Corporation said that these complaints were being addressed gradually.