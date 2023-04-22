Tiruchi Corporation collects ₹4.7 lakh penalty from impounding stray cattle

April 22, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has intensified its drive to impound stray cattle by collecting a fine of ₹4.7 lakh from cattle owners, as of February.

Launched in September 2022, the enforcement drive has significantly curbed the movement of stray cattle which have been hindering vehicular movement in the city, officials say. The drive is being carried out on major roads, including commercial and residential areas, through a private agency using a modified heavy vehicle.

As of February, a total of ₹4.7 lakh has been collected as penalties from cattle owners who abandon their cattle. Over 500 cattle heads have been impounded in the city so far, and a penalty of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per animal is imposed on the owner to retrieve their cattle.

Despite several warnings, a section of owners continued to let their cattle on the roads. However, a favourable result was achieved only after the unclaimed cattle were auctioned. Around 11 unclaimed stray cattle impounded by the civic body were auctioned off for a sum of ₹61,000 in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the residents, the drive has become productive as it has reduced the movement of stray cattle on congested roads. “Stray cattle were ruling the city roads a few months back, especially during night time which is extremely dangerous for the motorist, but are only a handful,” said D. Sugumaran, a resident of Thillai Nagar.

“Despite the enforcement, stray cattle are seen in prime locations. The drive should be intensified in commercial areas such as Gandhi Market where stray cattle often cause traffic snarls,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

In order to seize cattle effectively, the civic body would soon procure a hydraulic-lift-installed heavy vehicle, as the workers are finding it challenging to move the animals in the foldable installed in the existing vehicle.

Officials said that the enforcement drive would continue would be carried out regularly to keep the roads free from stray cattle menace as well as to make the owners understand the seriousness of the issue. “Though impounding stray cattle was challenging we have the situation under control,” said a senior Corporation official.