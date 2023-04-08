Tiruchi Corporation builds insulation chambers to filter sewage

April 08, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has started setting up insulation chambers in the underground drainage (UGD) network to prevent the clogging of drains caused by solid waste.

The chambers are being installed on a pilot basis for residential UGD connections in Woraiyur and Thillai Nagar, and around 7,000 insulation chambers will come up in these localities. These structures would filter out sanitary napkins, plastic waste and other solid waste from entering the UGD network.

The chambers are square boxes and measures around 1.25 feet both in length and width and over one foot in depth. The sewage from houses will be collected in boxes and the wastewater is filtered before being let out into the UGD chambers.

According to the officials, the sewage from houses will be collected in the chambers and will help identify the house that dumped solid waste in the sewers. “Separate boxes will be provided for each house, and for those properties that do not have adequate space inside their compound, chambers will be constructed in front of the house. Gated communities can build such structures, considering the number of flats on their campus,” said a senior Corporation official.

The civic body is revamping the existing UGD network with wider pipelines as part of the Smart Cities Mission project for ₹200 crore. The insulation chambers are made mandatory under the project to prevent the clogging of drains.

Earlier, the civic body instructed all residential and commercial owners to build insulation chambers for their property, but only a few obliged. “Since the insulation chambers are mandatory infrastructure for UGD connections and many don’t have such structures, we have decided to set up the chambers as part of the revamping to prevent frequent blocks in the sewers and inundation on roads,” he added.

Residential UGD connections in areas, including Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar, Thennur, Tharanallur, Varaganeri and Rockfort, will get insulation chambers before commissioning the revamped UGD project, which is slated to be completed by June, an official said.