Tiruchi Corporation Budget lays emphasis on road development works

February 21, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Proposals on improving city roads, storm water drains and drinking water supply are some of the salient features of Tiruchi City Corporation Budget for the financial year 2024-25.

The budget projects the civic body’s total revenue at ₹1,023.15 crore and expenditure at ₹1,022.42 crore, with a surplus of ₹73 lakh. Of this, a total of 45% of the revenue goes towards salary and pension payments, while property tax will contribute 24% of its revenue. As per the revenue and expenditure statements, the corporation presented a surplus budget for the seventh consecutive year.

Chairperson of Taxation and Finance Committee T. Muthuselvam on Wednesday presented the budget in the presence of Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Deputy Mayor G. Divya and Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan.

A total of ₹140 crore has been allocated under Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project, Nagarpura Salai Mempattu Thittam, State Finance Commission, and 15th Central Finance Commission for redeveloping the roads that have been dug up for ongoing underground drainage works and laying cement concrete roads for 250 km in the city.

The budget has allocated ₹32.50 crore for the construction of new stormwater drains and improvement of the existing drains in the city and ₹17.68 crore for setting up overhead water storage tanks in 10 areas. The civic body would initiate measures to survey and include all the left-out areas in the Phase V UGD project. Steps to install smart meters for non-domestic drinking water connections.

Prominent among the budget proposals include the construction of a bio CNG bottling plant to process 100 metric tonne of bio-degradable waste per day at Ariyamangalam dump yard at ₹35 crore, animal birth control centres at six more areas at a total cost of ₹3 crore, playground for children at a Corporation school in each zone at a total cost of ₹2.50 crore and setting of smart classrooms in all Corporation schools.

The Corporation also earmarked ₹1 crore each for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to develop a drinking water supply network and underground drainage (UGD) infrastructure for around 25 to 30 village panchayats to be merged with the city.

A minor bridge across Kudamurutti River to prevent traffic bottlenecks near Kasivilangi fish market on Kuzhumani road at ₹2.52 crore, construction of bypass roads in three packages from Panjapur to Konakkarai at ₹350.50 crore and construction of an integrated vegetable and fruits market at Panjapur at 161.70 crore are among the other features in the budget.