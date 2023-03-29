Tiruchi Corporation Budget focuses on improving civic infrastructure

March 29, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With a focus on addressing the infrastructure gaps and civic demands coupled with sound financial management, the Budget of Tiruchi Corporation for the financial year 2023-24 was presented on Wednesday.

According to the Budget estimates, the Corporation would incur a total expenditure of ₹1,025.95 crore in the upcoming financial year with a focus on creating long-term revenue-generating assets and reducing the liabilities with a capital expenditure of ₹684 crore.

This included blacktopping of nearly 300 km of earthen roads in the city at ₹5 crore, road repair works of 460 corporation roads at ₹33 crore, construction of new stormwater drains and improvement of the existing drains at ₹32.50 crore, and a multipurpose office premises in all the 65 wards at ₹16.25 crore.

The Corporation also earmarked ₹1 crore for improving the infrastructure in the Central bus stand by constructing new buildings which could house government offices once the Panjapur integrated bus terminus becomes operational by the end of this year.

A steel food overbridge on the channel near Karayi Amman temple in Woraiyur at ₹1.65 crore and a 200-tonne bio mining facility at Ariyamangalam dump yard at ₹17 crore were among the other features in the budget.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan said the Corporation would take steps to implement round-the-clock water supply in seven wards on a pilot basis at ₹6 crore. He also hinted at a proposal to establish a TIDEL park near Panjapur, which is under consideration of the State government.

The revenue receipt and revenue expenditure were estimated to be ₹317.82 crore and ₹264.04 crore, respectively. About 32% of the revenue of the civic body would come by way of Property Tax and 44% of the Corporation expenditure would go towards salaries.

Commissioner R. Vaithinathan said the budget focused on sustainable financial management and improvement of civic infrastructure and not on attractive initiatives. The Corporation had expedited steps and settled nearly 10 loans in the past year to avoid payment of higher interest rates.