Tiruchi Corporation Budget evokes mixed reaction

February 23, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation Budget for 2024-25 presented on Wednesday has evoked mixed responses from residents and civic activists.

The civic body, under various schemes, has allocated funds for road development and has initiated steps to implement Phase IV and V underground drainage (UGD) projects. However, the residents have urged the Corporation to take steps to expedite the work in Phases II and III and Smart Cities Mission before commencing work on the next phase as they have to bear the brunt of a roller-coaster ride on these roads.

The Corporation has re-laid several major roads in the last year. However, the authorities have so far turned a blind eye to the poor condition of interior roads in residential areas. “Temporary repairs are carried out by the civic body every year, but a single spell of rain is enough to erase the effect of the repairs. There is no viable mechanism to effectively repair roads. Officials must inspect the restoration work and ensure the quality of roads,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

The authorities should ensure transparency in road and infrastructure projects. “When the tenders are finalised for roadworks, the name of the contractor, the length and breadth of the road to be repaired, the cost of the project, and the scheduled date of completion should be made public. Same yardsticks should be followed for all government projects,” said H. Ghouse Baig, an activist.

A major disappointment for residents as no allocation has been made for preventing and reviving the city stretch of the Uyyakondan Canal. “No major allocation has been made to protect the environment or for recharging groundwater using rainwater harvesting systems. However, it is appreciable that round-the-clock drinking water supply has been initiated,” said K.C. Neelamegam, an environmental activist.

Announcements on beautifying the city’s entry points, establishing six more animal birth control centres, setting up smart classrooms in all Corporation schools, and establishing playgrounds for children at a Corporation school in each zone have been welcomed by the people in the city.

